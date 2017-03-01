The Sweetest Reward: DessertFest gets tastier with live music, auction added to 14th annual fundr...
At this year's 14th DessertFest hosted by The Gate, participants made necklaces that will be given to sponsors, called Gate Keepers, who would like to give a $50 donation. Jill Mertz hands Cristy Gleason a slice of pizza during the birthday party for The Gate participants who were born in February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knox News Sentinel
|1 hr
|Sammy
|14
|Hundreds arrested in immigration raids at poult... (Apr '08)
|2 hr
|known
|33
|Parade honors a local war veteran (May '07)
|7 hr
|Anonymous
|3
|So I am guessing...
|10 hr
|Killer Tofu
|2
|Who is the best disability lawyer in Knoxville? (Nov '12)
|11 hr
|adam henry
|39
|Cold Case Squad makes 3 murder arrests; more to... (Apr '13)
|Sat
|PostedPhart
|23
|where can I find Grippos BBQ Potato Chips in Kn... (Jul '10)
|Sat
|SuzanneKnoxville
|48
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC