Temporary beer permit moves forward in Townsend
An ordinance establishing a temporary beer permit for festivals passed first reading by the Townsend Board of Commissioners on Tuesday. If approved on second reading next month, Townsend would allow one temporary beer permit per city-sanctioned and/or sponsored festival, celebration and event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Foothills Church
|4 hr
|rustyshackleford
|6
|98.7 FM Wants Change 4U
|4 hr
|cletus
|3
|Lucas Clabough former FBC Maryville pastor
|11 hr
|Guest
|30
|Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na...
|12 hr
|Charlie Bob
|186
|Kevin Gryder (Jun '16)
|Tue
|Rachel
|5
|Jack brumbalough
|Mar 27
|Alan
|3
|It must be hard
|Mar 26
|Silky
|4
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC