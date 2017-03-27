Temporary beer permit moves forward i...

Temporary beer permit moves forward in Townsend

21 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

An ordinance establishing a temporary beer permit for festivals passed first reading by the Townsend Board of Commissioners on Tuesday. If approved on second reading next month, Townsend would allow one temporary beer permit per city-sanctioned and/or sponsored festival, celebration and event.

