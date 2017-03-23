Tadlock joins Atlantic Bay Mortgage G...

Tadlock joins Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group's Maryville office

With more than 20 years of mortgage experience, Tadlock, who most recently worked at Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, has assisted numerous families with homeownership since starting his career in 1996. In the Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group news release, Tadlock said he looks forward to getting to know and serving homebuyers in the Maryville community.

