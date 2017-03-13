Swann, Overbey named Legislators of the Year
State Rep. Art Swann and Sen. Doug Overbey, both R-Maryville, have earned Legislator of the Year awards from the Tennessee Development District Association. The East Tennessee Development District news release said the awards were presented last week at the TDDA legislative reception in Nashville.
