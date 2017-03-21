Surf City, Here We Come

A group of 14 Maryville College students, staff and alumni bike down Main Street in Elizabeth City, Monday, as part of their 400-mile ride from Henderson to Surf City. The Maryville, Tennessee college's Mountain Challenge outdoor recreation program has organized an annual spring break bike trip for the past 27 years.

