Stormwater Program Manager: erosion threatens greenway trail

The city of Maryville plans to undertake a stream restoration project this fall to repair erosion along Pistol Creek through Sandy Springs Park, from Best Street to the footbridge adjacent to the ballfields. "You can see all the soil eroding away from the rock," said Maryville Stormwater Program Manager Dale Jayne, walking along Pistol Creek through Sandy Springs Park.

