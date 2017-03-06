Starlight Gala raises $108,800 for Maryville City Schools
Jerry and Francis Hodge represent the Hodge family in accepting the Foundation Partnership Award from the Maryville City Schools Foundation during the Starlight Gala held Saturday at the Airport Hilton. Go to http://bit.ly/2mV6fpy to view or buy online photos of the gala.
