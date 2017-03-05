Smoke seen from the controlled burn in Maryville. Photo courtesy: Eric Graham
A controlled fire is being handled by the Tennessee Division of Forestry near Tellico Planes and Citico in Monroe County according to the Madisonville Fire Department. The Tennessee Division of Forestry has yet to disclose how or why the controlled fire started, but the Madisonville Fire Department says the controlled burn covers an estimated 2500 acres.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|3 hr
|Jolly Rodgers
|22
|Hundreds arrested in immigration raids at poult... (Apr '08)
|4 hr
|Advents
|34
|Maryville Music Selection (Sep '12)
|4 hr
|Musikologist
|14
|Anyone know what ever happened to stephanie hall? (Feb '11)
|12 hr
|Cassie
|46
|Smithbilt Homes (Jan '16)
|15 hr
|Armslinger
|13
|Trump supporters rally in Knoxville Read Story ...
|18 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|1
|Kylie Agre giving head to old man
|19 hr
|CordwainerBird
|4
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC