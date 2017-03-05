Smoke seen from the controlled burn i...

Smoke seen from the controlled burn in Maryville. Photo courtesy: Eric Graham

A controlled fire is being handled by the Tennessee Division of Forestry near Tellico Planes and Citico in Monroe County according to the Madisonville Fire Department. The Tennessee Division of Forestry has yet to disclose how or why the controlled fire started, but the Madisonville Fire Department says the controlled burn covers an estimated 2500 acres.

