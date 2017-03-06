SMiles gets $38K grant to expand Blou...

SMiles gets $38K grant to expand Blount service

20 hrs ago

Blount County Community Action Agency's Senior Miles program has received a $38,600 grant to increase office space and provide funds for volunteer recruitment activities. The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, a charitable organization dedicated to enriching the quality of life, made the award as part of a one-time Serving Tennessee's Seniors grant opportunity.

