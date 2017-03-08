Power Partners lift big for Special Olympics at Foothills Mall
Maranda Way prepares to compete in the bench press event during the Special Olympics Power Partners powerlifting competition held Saturday at Foothills Mall. Todd Youngblood competes in the bench press Saturday at a powerlifting event at Foothills Mall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knox News Sentinel
|11 min
|Fargo Dakota
|22
|Gangs In Knoxville (Jun '16)
|13 hr
|Geed Up From Feet Up
|50
|Howell and Landon - What???
|17 hr
|Devan
|8
|Judge rejects plea agreement for preacher in Po...
|17 hr
|Long Legged Mack ...
|3
|Berry murder suspect appears in court (Sep '07)
|20 hr
|About time
|289
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|21 hr
|Brittany
|215
|Knoxville non-profit remembers homicide victims...
|Tue
|Advents
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC