Police: Maryville man jailed on child abuse charge after whipping daughter with belt
Emory Franklin Weaver Jr., 46, Cape Drive, Maryville, was arrested on a charge of child abuse. He was released on $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. April 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
