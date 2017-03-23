Police: man jailed after breaking into ex-girlfriend's Maryville home
David Walter Delfyette, 28, was arrested on charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated domestic assault and vandalism less than $1,000. A man who reportedly broke into his ex-girlfriend's Maryville home early Wednesday and tried to hide in a vehicle outside the residence when police were called was jailed on burglary, assault and vandalism charges.
