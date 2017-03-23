Police: man jailed after breaking int...

Police: man jailed after breaking into ex-girlfriend's Maryville home

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

David Walter Delfyette, 28, was arrested on charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated domestic assault and vandalism less than $1,000. A man who reportedly broke into his ex-girlfriend's Maryville home early Wednesday and tried to hide in a vehicle outside the residence when police were called was jailed on burglary, assault and vandalism charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na... 24 min Taylor Sabian 148
News Man, pregnant woman injured in collision with t... (Jun '07) 1 hr Okay 45
Lucas Clabough former FBC Maryville pastor 1 hr Guest 23
wbir/abby ham (Dec '11) 2 hr BeenWorkingOut 222
Tennessee Democrats 2 hr South Knox Hombre 4
Nerdvana Comic Shop Tour 3 hr Easy 2
It must be hard 9 hr Silky 4
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,367 • Total comments across all topics: 279,837,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC