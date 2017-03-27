Phone scam fails; thank caller ID
A would-be con man failed to consider the wonders of caller ID when he tried to pull a phone scam on several local dentists this week, according to Maryville Police reports. Reports said that Dr. Hope Watson of Watson Family Dentistry in Maryville called Maryville Police to report the scam around noon Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If you thought Abby Ham was bad (and who doesn't) (Aug '07)
|6 hr
|Tom
|29
|drug screening in juvenile court
|11 hr
|Johnny Nacho
|6
|Christy Creek
|12 hr
|Redhead
|1
|Lucas Clabough former FBC Maryville pastor
|16 hr
|Guest
|32
|Foothills Church
|Thu
|rustyshackleford
|6
|98.7 FM Wants Change 4U
|Thu
|cletus
|3
|Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na...
|Thu
|Charlie Bob
|186
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC