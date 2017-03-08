Pancake breakfast Saturday at Barley's

The Leadership Blount Class of 2017 will hold a pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, at Barley's, located at 128 W. Broadway Ave. in Maryville. Cost to attend is $10 and proceeds will benefit Family Promise of Blount County.

