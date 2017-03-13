Pair faces more charges in Maryville auto burglaries
Jonathan Taylor Kestner, 27, Glenwood Drive, Maryville, is charged with possession of burglary tools and ten counts of vehicle burglary. Police have filed additional charges against two people reportedly behind a recent string of vehicle burglaries in the Blount County area.
