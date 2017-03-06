No. 15 Tennessee cruises to 10-1 win over Campbell

Meghan Gregg hit her second grand slam this season to power the Vols past Campbell 10-1 on Monday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. Gregg's 38 RBI this season ranks second in the country, one behind Arkansas' Nicole Schroeder Caylan Arnold, the freshman pitcher from Maryville, pitched five shutout innings with a career-high nine strikeouts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.