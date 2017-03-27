New self-defense class begins
New self-defense classes will start April 11 at Clear's Silat, Street Kung Fu and Tai Chi, located at 113 E. Broadway in downtown Maryville. There are no uniforms or belts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|98.7 FM Wants Change 4U
|49 min
|Picture This
|2
|Lucas Clabough former FBC Maryville pastor
|2 hr
|Guest
|25
|Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na...
|3 hr
|Charlie Bob
|166
|Jack brumbalough
|13 hr
|Alan
|3
|Foothills Church
|22 hr
|Guest
|4
|It must be hard
|Sun
|Silky
|4
|What the what?!?!?! (Feb '16)
|Mar 23
|Country
|2
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC