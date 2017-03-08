Myers death investigation closes; Edw...

Myers death investigation closes; Edwards case still pending

13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Blount County District Attorney General Mike Flynn said Friday there will be no further action in the case of a Maryville man who died while in the custody of the Blount County Sheriff's Office in September, as a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation report revealed he had died as a result of drug and alcohol intoxication. Flynn said a TBI autopsy revealed that Jason Myers, 36, of Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, died of intoxication from a combination of alcohol and the opioid buprenorphine - neither of which were ingested while Myers was at Blount County jail.

