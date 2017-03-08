Myers death investigation closes; Edwards case still pending
Blount County District Attorney General Mike Flynn said Friday there will be no further action in the case of a Maryville man who died while in the custody of the Blount County Sheriff's Office in September, as a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation report revealed he had died as a result of drug and alcohol intoxication. Flynn said a TBI autopsy revealed that Jason Myers, 36, of Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, died of intoxication from a combination of alcohol and the opioid buprenorphine - neither of which were ingested while Myers was at Blount County jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knox News Sentinel
|19 min
|Taki Stanaslous
|23
|Gangs In Knoxville (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|U stupid
|51
|CVS Caremark (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|Gabby
|20
|Lisa Yates
|6 hr
|Kristi
|1
|Howell and Landon - What???
|10 hr
|Lily Metarsundae
|10
|Judge rejects plea agreement for preacher in Po...
|Tue
|Long Legged Mack ...
|3
|Berry murder suspect appears in court (Sep '07)
|Tue
|About time
|289
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC