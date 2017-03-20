Musicians invited to Mid-week Music

Blount Memorial's open stage for musicians will take place on Wednesday, March 22 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Everett Senior Center located at 702 Burchfield St. in Maryville. Performer sign-up begins at 9:30 a.m. The event is an opportunity for musicians who would like to perform and join others in a community of music and fellowship.

