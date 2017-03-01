Melinda Gayle Reid Spearman
She was born in Maryville, Tennessee, and lived a full life that included devotion to her family, medical service to her patients, artistic and scholastic pursuits, as well as being a mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, niece, artist, and friend. Her devotion to her Christian faith was an inspiration to her family.
