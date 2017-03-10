Medic celebrates a Pi Daya with free ...

Medic celebrates a Pi Daya with free pies

Medic Regional Blood Center says they're making the most of "Pi Day" by offering free pies for an entire week, and that includes pizza pies. Pi Day is officially on March 14, but the event will kick off Monday, March 13 and run through March 17. Medic is teaming up with local businesses to offer the treats including Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop and Papa Murphy's Pizza.

