Maryville woman with two small childr...

Maryville woman with two small children arrested in drug-induced haze

A Maryville woman who passed out in her vehicle in a drug-induced haze, leaving her two small children unattended, was jailed Tuesday night on bonds totaling $50,000, authorities said. Kendra Leigh Crain, 28, Morganton Road, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's Office deputies on two counts of aggravated child abuse.

