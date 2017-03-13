Maryville woman with two small children arrested in drug-induced haze
A Maryville woman who passed out in her vehicle in a drug-induced haze, leaving her two small children unattended, was jailed Tuesday night on bonds totaling $50,000, authorities said. Kendra Leigh Crain, 28, Morganton Road, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's Office deputies on two counts of aggravated child abuse.
