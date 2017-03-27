Maryville Police say assault argument leads to another assault
When a Maryville man's brother took him to task for having an outstanding assault warrant, the man compounded his problems by punching his sibling in the face, according to Maryville Police reports. After a brief police pursuit, Joshua Lane Robinson, 30, Montvale Road, Maryville, was arrested on a new charge of domestic assault.
