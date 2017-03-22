Maryville man charged with sexual battery of juvenile
A Maryville man was arrested Friday in the sexual battery of an underage victim in 2015, according to local police authorities. Lonnie June Bratcher, 45, Wildwood Road, Maryville, has been charged with aggravated sexual battery and misdemeanor failure to appear in court, the latter charge being related to a domestic assault case.
