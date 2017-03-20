Maryville drug store robbed, suspect ...

Maryville drug store robbed, suspect arrested

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

The store is located at 1618 East Lamar Alexander Parkway in Maryville. Dispatch confirms a suspect was arrested.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dcs drug test (Jan '12) 42 min ThomasA 102
News Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na... 1 hr Larry Craig s WC ... 36
News Tusculum College president resigns (Jul '07) 5 hr really 6
Lucas Clabough former FBC Maryville pastor 11 hr SGJ95 18
Knox News Sentinel 12 hr Jose Mendez 41
Foothills Church Mar 19 Guest 1
Denso lady sleeping with married men (Aug '16) Mar 17 Guest 10
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,132 • Total comments across all topics: 279,723,684

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC