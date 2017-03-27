Maryville City Schools approves repla...

Maryville City Schools approves replacing 5-year-old football field turf

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

The school board approved a motion Wednesday to replace the AstroTurf field surface at Skeeter Shield Stadium due to "premature fabric degradation." The school board approved a motion Wednesday to replace the AstroTurf field surface at Skeeter Shield Stadium due to "premature fabric degradation."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na... 15 min Charlie Bob 187
Lucas Clabough former FBC Maryville pastor 16 min Guest 29
Foothills Church Wed Guest 5
Kevin Gryder (Jun '16) Tue Rachel 5
98.7 FM Wants Change 4U Tue Picture This 2
Jack brumbalough Mon Alan 3
It must be hard Mar 26 Silky 4
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Oakland
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,100 • Total comments across all topics: 279,928,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC