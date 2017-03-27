Maryville Christian School - Maryville, TN - Promotional Video
This weekend, the students at Maryville Christian School will produce a full-length stage musical of Disney's "Mary Poppins" at the Clayton Center for the Arts; teachers Julie DeBusk and Tracy Moreno talk about the challenges and rewards of such an undertaking.
