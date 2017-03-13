Man sentenced to 10 years in Maryville home invasion and assault, later drug and DUI arrest
The Maryville man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, DUI and two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to sell. The Maryville man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, DUI and two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to sell.
