Man arrested for gun incident in park

Man arrested for gun incident in park

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

A Friendsville man was arrested Saturday after bystanders witnessed him acting suspiciously, carrying an apparently stolen handgun through a local park, according to Blount County Sheriff's Office reports. Erickson Dakota Hunt, 18, Audra Lane, Friendsville, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm with intent to employ it, possession of a firearm on school property, theft of property and criminal impersonation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na... 5 hr Charlie Bob 185
Foothills Church 8 hr Guest 5
Lucas Clabough former FBC Maryville pastor 9 hr ThunderBolt 27
Kevin Gryder (Jun '16) 21 hr Rachel 5
98.7 FM Wants Change 4U Tue Picture This 2
Jack brumbalough Mon Alan 3
It must be hard Mar 26 Silky 4
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Blount County was issued at March 29 at 1:59PM CDT

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,355 • Total comments across all topics: 279,911,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC