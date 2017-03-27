Man arrested for gun incident in park

A Friendsville man was arrested Saturday after bystanders witnessed him acting suspiciously, carrying an apparently stolen handgun through a local park, according to Blount County Sheriff's Office reports. Erickson Dakota Hunt, 18, Audra Lane, Friendsville, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm with intent to employ it, possession of a firearm on school property, theft of property and criminal impersonation.

