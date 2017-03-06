Man arrested for alleged attack on sleeping victim
A Maryville man who allegedly attacked a sleeping victim with a blunt object in February was arrested Sunday when he was found with another man's wallet at University of Tennessee Medical Center, according to Blount County Sheriff's Office reports. Drew Anthony Abbott, 35, Gulf Circle, Maryville, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knox News Sentinel
|28 min
|South Knox Hombre
|19
|Maryville Music Selection (Sep '12)
|6 hr
|CordwainerBird
|15
|Suspicious envelopes sent to Scientology churches (Feb '08)
|15 hr
|Jolly Rodgers
|22
|Hundreds arrested in immigration raids at poult... (Apr '08)
|16 hr
|Advents
|34
|Anyone know what ever happened to stephanie hall? (Feb '11)
|Mon
|Cassie
|46
|Smithbilt Homes (Jan '16)
|Mon
|Armslinger
|13
|Trump supporters rally in Knoxville Read Story ...
|Mon
|South Knox Hombre
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC