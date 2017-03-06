Man arrested for alleged attack on sl...

Man arrested for alleged attack on sleeping victim

Read more: Daily Times

A Maryville man who allegedly attacked a sleeping victim with a blunt object in February was arrested Sunday when he was found with another man's wallet at University of Tennessee Medical Center, according to Blount County Sheriff's Office reports. Drew Anthony Abbott, 35, Gulf Circle, Maryville, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

