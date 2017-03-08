Jefferson City Police awaits autopsy on Maryville man
Police said they will probably not have anything to release concerning the death of a Maryville man Sunday in Jefferson City until the results of an autopsy have come in. Ronald Keith Huffaker, 54, Sevierville Road, Maryville, died Sunday in Jefferson City.
