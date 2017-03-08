Impaired man apparently crashes truck, takes nearby dump truck and crashes it, too

An impaired Maryville man whose pickup truck was found crashed off Calderwood Highway early Friday morning was arrested after reportedly trying to steal a nearby dump truck and crashing it, too. Brandon Don Seaton, 32, Montvale Road, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's Office deputies on charges of theft of a vehicle valued at over $1,000 and public intoxication.

