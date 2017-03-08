Impaired man apparently crashes truck...

Impaired man apparently crashes truck, takes nearby dump truck and crashes it, too

Saturday Read more: Daily Times

An impaired Maryville man whose pickup truck was found crashed off Calderwood Highway early Friday morning was arrested after reportedly trying to steal a nearby dump truck and crashing it, too. Brandon Don Seaton, 32, Montvale Road, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's Office deputies on charges of theft of a vehicle valued at over $1,000 and public intoxication.

