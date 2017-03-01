Hike Little River Trail Saturday

Hike Little River Trail Saturday

A guided hike along Little River Trail will take place Saturday, March 4. Those interested should meet at 9 a.m. at Little River Trading Company, 2408 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville. The length of the hike is up to 12 miles, depending on where you turn back.

