High-End Architect Designs Tiny Homes for Clayton
Mountain Brook-based architect Jeffrey Dungan is known for the clean and modern houses he has designed across the United States. These homes are typically a million dollars-plus, or in other words, the antithesis of the manufactured residences that Maryville, Tenn.-based Clayton Homes is known for.
