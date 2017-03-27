Healthy Lifestyle Supper Club meets April 6
The Healthy Lifestyle Supper Club's next meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 6 at Maryville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2921 Sevierville Road, Maryville. Cost to attend is $10.
