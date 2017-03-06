Grand jury issues indictments in child rape, two-week crime spree

A man facing charges of child rape in Friendsville, a Knoxville man involved in a police standoff after what officers say was a two-week crime jag and a Maryville resident suspected in a violent home invasion were among those indicted by a Blount County grand jury Monday. David Lynn Brewer Jr., 50, Vernie Lee Road, Friendsville, was indicted on charges of rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery, and incest, stemming from a series of incidents that happened between January 2014 and February 2016.

