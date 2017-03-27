Frances Smith to sign books Thursday ...

Frances Smith to sign books Thursday at Vienna

15 hrs ago

Frances Smith, author of "Cleft of the Rock" and "Thorn in the Flesh," will be signing books from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 30 at Vienna Coffee House, 212 College St., Maryville. She will have copies of both books available.

Maryville, TN

