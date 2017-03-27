Frances Smith to sign books Thursday at Vienna
Frances Smith, author of "Cleft of the Rock" and "Thorn in the Flesh," will be signing books from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 30 at Vienna Coffee House, 212 College St., Maryville. She will have copies of both books available.
