For God so loved: John 316 Outreach is the hands and feet
Through John 316 Outreach, a group of Gallatin youths volunteer at Douglas Cooperative Group home to do maintenance around the facility that houses seven full-time residents. Sweetwater United Methodist Church's youth group works with John 316 Outreach in the yard of an elderly Blount County widow who lost her husband to cancer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dcs drug test (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|Mommy of 5
|101
|The organizers behind "A Day Without a Woman" w...
|5 hr
|Frogface Kate
|17
|Kylie Agre giving head to old man
|5 hr
|Louisvilletnmom
|5
|Grayson Apartment Tenants Beware
|6 hr
|Murvul
|1
|Knox News Sentinel
|12 hr
|Baron Trump
|30
|7 cent gas tax hike
|13 hr
|Charlie Bob
|18
|Howell and Landon - What???
|14 hr
|Just Saying
|12
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC