Fight, broken nose lead to arrest of Townsend man

A Townsend man was arrested Tuesday for breaking his ex-wife's boyfriend's nose in an altercation last week, according to Blount County Sheriff's Office reports. Waylon Earl Majors, 42, Dry Valley Road, Townsend, was arrested at his home Tuesday, and charged with one count of aggravated assault.

