Fifth Wednesday Dinner set at Broadway UMC
Broadway United Methodist Women will hold its Fifth Wednesday Dinner at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29 at the church, located at 309 E. Broadway in downtown Maryville. The menu will include chicken, green beans, potato casserole, coleslaw and desserts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na...
|1 hr
|Christsharians on...
|132
|Knoxville leaders: Immigrants shouldn't fear po...
|2 hr
|Just Saying
|5
|Man, pregnant woman injured in collision with t... (Jun '07)
|2 hr
|r u joking
|41
|Nerdvana Comic Shop Tour
|5 hr
|The Nerd Village
|1
|Can Fireman be Prosecuted for Misusing Emergenc...
|7 hr
|Just Saying
|2
|Lucas Clabough former FBC Maryville pastor
|11 hr
|Guest
|22
|It must be hard
|Fri
|Savannah
|3
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC