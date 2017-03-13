Burglary incident leads to shots fire...

Burglary incident leads to shots fired, arrests

15 hrs ago

Two people are in custody and another may yet face charges after an auto burglary incident led to shots being fired on Elsborn Ridge Road Monday morning, according to Maryville Police. A 27-year-old Maryville man and a 24-year-old Friendsville woman are both on investigative hold at Blount County jail in the wake of the incident.

