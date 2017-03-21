Boyd names former Alexander fundraise...

Boyd names former Alexander fundraiser to lead campaign finance

Read more: Daily Times

Randy Boyd, Republican gubernatorial candidate and longtime Knoxville businessman and philanthropist, announced Tuesday that Steve Smith, respected Middle Tennessee leader and experienced Republican fundraiser, will chair Boyd's statewide campaign finance team. "Not only is Steve Smith one of Tennessee's most outstanding leaders, but there is no one more experienced and successful in building the kind of financial support we will need to win this campaign," Boyd said.

