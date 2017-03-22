Blount looking at longer school bus c...

Blount looking at longer school bus contract

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Times

To make it easier for school bus contractors to replace aging vehicles, Blount County may extend its next contract with them from three years to four or five. The current three-year contract with bus operators expires this year, and as the Blount County Board of Education is preparing a 2017-18 budget proposal, its Transportation Committee held a preliminary meeting Tuesday morning with about half a dozen bus owners at the Central Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maryville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Knox News Sentinel 2 hr South Knox Hombre 42
News Study finds most parents using 'timeouts' incor... 2 hr South Knox Hombre 3
News Knoxville leaders: Immigrants shouldn't fear po... 2 hr South Knox Hombre 2
News Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na... 4 hr Raymond for Pence... 65
Foothills Church 17 hr Guest 3
Lucas Clabough former FBC Maryville pastor Tue SGJ95 18
Denso lady sleeping with married men (Aug '16) Mar 17 Guest 10
See all Maryville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maryville Forum Now

Maryville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maryville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Wildfires
 

Maryville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,991 • Total comments across all topics: 279,752,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC