Blount looking at longer school bus contract
To make it easier for school bus contractors to replace aging vehicles, Blount County may extend its next contract with them from three years to four or five. The current three-year contract with bus operators expires this year, and as the Blount County Board of Education is preparing a 2017-18 budget proposal, its Transportation Committee held a preliminary meeting Tuesday morning with about half a dozen bus owners at the Central Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knox News Sentinel
|2 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|42
|Study finds most parents using 'timeouts' incor...
|2 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|3
|Knoxville leaders: Immigrants shouldn't fear po...
|2 hr
|South Knox Hombre
|2
|Thousands support and protest Trump rally in Na...
|4 hr
|Raymond for Pence...
|65
|Foothills Church
|17 hr
|Guest
|3
|Lucas Clabough former FBC Maryville pastor
|Tue
|SGJ95
|18
|Denso lady sleeping with married men (Aug '16)
|Mar 17
|Guest
|10
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC