Blount looking at longer school bus contract

To make it easier for school bus contractors to replace aging vehicles, Blount County may extend its next contract with them from three years to four or five. The current three-year contract with bus operators expires this year, and as the Blount County Board of Education is preparing a 2017-18 budget proposal, its Transportation Committee held a preliminary meeting Tuesday morning with about half a dozen bus owners at the Central Office.

