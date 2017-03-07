Blount County Traffic for Tuesday, March 7, 2017
The pole splintered and the guy wire broke, causing power in the area to go out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs In Knoxville (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|Geed Up From Feet Up
|50
|Howell and Landon - What???
|6 hr
|Devan
|8
|Judge rejects plea agreement for preacher in Po...
|6 hr
|Long Legged Mack ...
|3
|Berry murder suspect appears in court (Sep '07)
|10 hr
|About time
|289
|wbir/abby ham (Dec '11)
|10 hr
|Brittany
|215
|Knoxville non-profit remembers homicide victims...
|14 hr
|Advents
|1
|Official Candidate for TN Governor: Randy Boyd ...
|15 hr
|Advents
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC