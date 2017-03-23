Blount County Sheriff's Office charge...

Blount County Sheriff's Office charges man in choking incident

A Maryville man surrendered to authorities Tuesday after his live-in girlfriend reported that he had choked her and that he had a previous history of domestic violence, according to Blount County Sheriff's Office reports. Ashley Michael Bostwick, 35, Wallace Harris Avenue, Maryville, was charged with aggravated domestic assault.

