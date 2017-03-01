Blount County Friends sets used book sale
The Blount County Friends of the Library will host its used book sale beginning Thursday, March 9 through Saturday, March 10 in the lower level of the Blount County Public Library, 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville. Thursday hours, noon to 6 p.m., are for Friends members only but those interested may sign up at the door.
