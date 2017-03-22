Blount County adult home under invest...

Blount County adult home under investigation

The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services says Whispering Pines on E. Broadway Avenue in Maryville is under an authorized suspension of admissions, which was made after an inspection on January 27 where "deficiencies were cited." On March 13, six people who were staying at the home were moved to another location by Catholic Charities and Benevolent Client Services.

