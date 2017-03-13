Blount Commission to consider K-9 pur...

Blount Commission to consider K-9 purchase, open records policy

The Blount County Commission on Thursday will consider authorizing the purchase of a new K-9 for the County Adult Detention Center through a $10,000 donation from a member of the public. The donation is from a Maryville couple, Bob and Eunice Hansen.

