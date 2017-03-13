Arbor Day celebrations honor Alcoa and Maryville as Tree Cities USA
Braden Barnes , Caroline Buchanan, Addison Combest, CiCi Hunter, Naja Edwards, Lilith Tauxe and Kiera Cothern watch Alex Lopez shovel dirt as they wait their turn to help plant an eastern redbud tree in the playground during Arbor Day Celebration at Alcoa Intermediate School. Go to http://bit.ly/2mqhB41 to view or buy online photos of the Alcoa Intermediate event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Maryville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Billy Goat Tavern....AWESOME Restaurant (Aug '16)
|3 hr
|smarterthanyou
|4
|Coopertown police
|4 hr
|Poopertown police
|3
|Lucas Clabough former FBC Maryville pastor
|7 hr
|Guest
|3
|Steve Phillips leaving WBIR for radio station i... (Sep '13)
|Tue
|Other Guy
|60
|Knox County couple murdered; two in custody (Jul '07)
|Tue
|Truth hurts
|261
|Knox County's 24 hour arrest and inmat populat... (Oct '12)
|Tue
|Jesus
|4
|The organizers behind "A Day Without a Woman" w...
|Tue
|Faith Michigan
|21
Find what you want!
Search Maryville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC