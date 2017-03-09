3 Maryville men charged with beating,...

3 Maryville men charged with beating, robbing man on Foothills Parkway

Three Maryville men have been arrested and charged with beating and robbing a man on the Foothills Parkway inside the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. A fourth man has been arrested but not yet charged.

